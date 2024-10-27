Assam: Wild elephant found dead in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A male elephant, approximately 30 years old, was discovered dead by the anti-depredation squad of the Borgang Range in a paddy field at Solmari, Tengabari, under the Pabhoi Range of Sonitpur East Division in Biswanath district on Saturday. A post-mortem examination was conducted, however, the results are yet to be received. Additionally, samples were also collected and sent to the Assam Forensic Science Laboratory (AFSL) for detailed forensic analysis to determine the cause of death of the wild tusker.

Following protocol, the elephant’s body was buried with all necessary precautions and in accordance with the existing guidelines. The forest department is investigating the matter.

