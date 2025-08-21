Assam: HC likely to order probe by SIT or CBI into custodial torture and ‘suicide’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court observed that it may appoint a special investigation team (SIT) or order a CBI enquiry into the case pertaining to the custodial torture and alleged suicide of Dipankar Gogoi, a resident of Titabor. The HC, following the findings of the amicus curiae, found that the medico-legal report has been tampered with by the police. This, the HC observed, necessitated an SIT or CBI inquiry into the case and reserved its judgement.

The division bench of Gauhati High Court, consisting of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund, made the observations while hearing the case (WP (Crl) 11/2025) filed by Rimly Gogoi Saikia, the sister of Dipankar Gogoi, pertaining to his custodial torture by the police and his alleged suicide early on the morning of December 26, 2023.

Significantly, the amicus curiae who was appointed on a previous date to read the case diary submitted its report and stated that the medico-legal case (MLC) report has been tampered with by the police. The timings entered have been stated to be tampered with. It was also shown that Dipankar was taken into some guesthouse in which there was no CCTV.

The advocate for the petitioner, Arif Jwadder, argued that the post mortem report clearly states that there were several injury marks on the body, and the police in its affidavit has admitted that he was taken into custody for four continuous days for interrogation, from December 21 to 25, 2023, which clearly proves that there was custodial torture, for which the police needs to be punished. And for a fair trial, a fair investigation is needed, which can only be done by an impartial agency, which the state police is not. He also pointed out inconsistencies in the police version.

On Tuesday, after a marathon hearing of around three hours, the high court reserved its judgement. The court also observed that it may appoint an SIT or order a CBI enquiry into the case.

