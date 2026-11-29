A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Administration of Udalguri has invited the public to join the live-streaming of the closing ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, November 29. According to an invitation issued by the District Administration, Udalguri, the live-streaming programme will be organised at Durga Mandap, near Ram Janaki Chowk, Udalguri, from 5 pm onwards.

The programme will mark the culmination of the year-long celebration honouring the legendary music maestro and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika, whose immense contributions to Indian music, literature, and culture continue to inspire generations.

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