Illegal blood donation racket at Assam Medical College and Hospital campus busted by Dibrugarh police

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking revelation, the Dibrugarh police have busted an illegal commercial blood donation racket at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus on Thursday.

The crackdown led to the arrest of three individuals who were reportedly involved in the illicit activities. The accused have been identified as Amrit Rajput, Pradip Das and Dasrath Das.

According to police, the trio were engaging rickshawpullers, migrant labourers, and even drug addicts to donate their blood in exchange for a small sum of money. The blood collected from these vulnerable individuals was then sold off to patients in desperate need at exorbitant prices.

It is alleged that one unit of blood was being sold for anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000, depending on the blood group and the urgency of the situation.

Shockingly, it has come to light that even the culprits themselves were involved in selling their own blood to patients on multiple occasions.

The In-Charge (IC) of Borbari Police Outpost, Rajib Das, stated that the investigation into the case is currently ongoing. He further added that efforts are being made to identify and apprehend more individuals in connection with the case.

“We have arrested three persons so far and are questioning them to gather more information about the racket. We will not spare anyone involved in this unethical practice,” Das said.

