Assam: Udharbond BEEO arrested while accepting bribe from teacher

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Madhab Saha, the Block Elementary Education Officer of Udharbond, was caught red handed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell while he was allegedly taking bribe from a teacher. Based on specific input, the vigilance officers arrived at Udharbond from Guwahati and finally caught the BEEO red handed at his office chamber on Tuesday late evening. Sources said that Saha had demanded Rs 10000 from a teacher for regularization of the latter’s salary. But the teacher was unwilling to pay the bribe. However, the amount of bribe was fixed at Rs 7000 after which the aggrieved teacher approached the Directorate and Anti-Corruption Cell, said a press note.

Accordingly, on Tuesday evening, the teacher arrived at the BEEO office to hand over the amount but the vigilance officials entered the room and caught Saha while he was receiving the cash.

