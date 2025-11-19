Biswanath Police Seize Large Stock of Cough Syrup; One Youth Arrested

Biswanath: In a major drive against the flow of illegal narcotic products, Biswanath Police seized a substantial quantity of banned cough syrup and arrested a youth from Ambaari in connection with the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Jintu Ali.

Police sources said the operation was carried out after they received a reliable tip-off about a consignment of cough syrup being transported towards Biswanath. Acting on the information, a police team kept a close watch on incoming vehicles. The team intercepted a four-wheeler which was moving from Tezpur and detained the suspect along with the bottles of cough syrup he was carrying.