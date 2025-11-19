Biswanath Police Seize Large Stock of Cough Syrup; One Youth Arrested

Biswanath: In a major drive against the flow of illegal narcotic products, Biswanath Police seized a substantial quantity of banned cough syrup and arrested a youth from Ambaari in connection with the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Jintu Ali.
Police sources said the operation was carried out after they received a reliable tip-off about a consignment of cough syrup being transported towards Biswanath. Acting on the information, a police team kept a close watch on incoming vehicles. The team intercepted a four-wheeler which was moving from Tezpur and detained the suspect along with the bottles of cough syrup he was carrying.
Officials added that the raid was part of the district police’s ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illegal substances. The seized bottles have been sent for necessary examination, and investigators are now trying to trace others who may be connected to the supply chain.
Police further stated that such operations will continue across the district to prevent the spread of narcotic abuse and safeguard the younger population from falling into addiction.