Assam: Unchecked sand mining triggers environmental crisis in Bajali district

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Illegal sand mining along the banks of the Kaldiya river at Rihabari village and Pahumara river in Bajali district has emerged as a serious environmental concern.

According to sources, sand is being extracted relentlessly from the riverbank using heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, while dumpers transport the sand day and night. The continuous operation has reportedly caused severe damage to the river’s natural flow and riverbank structure.

Locals allege that the unregulated mining has accelerated riverbank erosion, posing a threat to nearby agricultural land and residential areas. Concern citizens have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration and the concerned departments to stop the illegal activity. “The river is our lifeline. If this continues unchecked, it will destroy our land and future,” said a concerned villager.

The district administration is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, residents have urged the Transport Department to look into the issue, alleging that overloaded dumpers operating at night pose a serious threat to other vehicles and public safety.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal sand mining turns Bholagaon roads into deathtraps