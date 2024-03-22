Assam: Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam Attains More Than 75% Coverage of Tap Water

GUWAHATI: The northeastern region of India is striving towards ensuring access to clean drinking water to rural communities. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced huge progress recently of providing tap water connectivity to households across the state. While the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved 75% coverage under the aforementioned scheme, several water supply projects were launched during the Vikas Yatra to further the objectives of the mission.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the states of the northeast that have taken up the JJM scheme in earnest. Efforts to provide functioning household tap connections have been recognized as efforts for the improvement of the residents' quality of life by providing them access to clean and safe drinking water. This was termed by Pema Khandu as the success story of Arunachal Pradesh with the JJM. Here in the state, the rate of 100% achievement has been attained under the scheme. Arunachal Pradesh features at the top of all northeastern states with which it ranks first in the country, and the state has diligently worked towards meeting the set targets, thus receiving substantial funds from both the central and state exchequers.

Mizoram has achieved its milestone under the JJM by covering all 728 villages in the state. Public Health Engineering Minister Prof. Lalnilawma confirmed that under the central scheme, full implementation has been done in 621 villages and partial implementation in the remaining 107 villages.

In another move to provide drinking water to all rural households through individual tap connections by 2024, the JJM was launched in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2019. This ambitious initiative symbolizes the commitment of the government toward addressing one of the basic yet most critical needs for human survival and development.