Excavation plan for Kalaboriya and Mer Beel wetlands sparks protests in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under a central government initiative aimed at restoring Assam’s wetlands to enhance water retention and reduce the risk of floods and erosion, excavation work has been proposed for two wetlands—Kalaboriya and Mer Beel—located in Kuruwabahi under Bokakhat subdivision. However, the plan has triggered strong resentment among local residents, who claim that no public consultation or hearing was conducted prior to commencing the project.

According to the Water Resources Department, the two wetlands are abandoned channels of the Dhansiri River. The plan is to excavate them to increase their water-holding capacity and mitigate flooding and erosion caused by the river. The wetlands are situated near Bihar No. 12 in Bokakhat subdivision, approximately 150–200 meters from the Dhansiri River, an area that has experienced severe erosion over the years.

Local residents allege that permanent measures to prevent erosion have not been implemented by the department. They also claim that large-scale irregularities have occurred under the guise of erosion control works. Residents fear that excavating the wetlands could cause the Dhansiri River to breach into them, worsening the situation. During a site inspection by officials, locals were reportedly informed that any agricultural land affected during excavation would not be compensated by the government, fueling further dissatisfaction.

The wetlands are closely linked to local agricultural practices. Residents argue that excavation would deprive many farming families of valuable farmland. They contend that increasing the water retention capacity of the wetlands without consulting the community may inadvertently heighten the risk of flooding and erosion while destroying cultivated land.

In response, local residents have launched a strong protest and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the excavation project from Mer–Kalaboriya in Kuruwabahi.

