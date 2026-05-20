Assam: Unidentified Man Dies After Alleged Fall from Train Near Jagiroad

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JAGIROAD: An unidentified person (aged about 29-30 years) was found dead near the down railway track between Jagiroad and Barahu stations on Tuesday morning, Jagiroad railway police Officer-In-Charge Rajnikant Bharali said. It is suspected that the man fell from the southbound train. The deceased is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long hair, wearing a black t-shirt, and a pair of black half-pants.

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