Assam: Unification move between UPPL and BPF stalled amid differences

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Ex- NDFB, Ex-BLT, and 16 Bodo organizations had moved for the unification of the UPPL and the BPF for the greater interest of the survival of regional political parties but due to certain unmatched arithmetic and terms and conditions, the unification move has got stuck, ending the initiative. The stakeholders of 16 Bodo organizations in the last meeting held at Bodoland Guest House at Benibari in Howly on August 17 stopped further moves after getting poor response from the BPF side which has been continuing to criticize the move as partial. However, the 16 Bodo organizations appealed to all political parties to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections in BTC.

In a statement, the President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, said the ABSU, BSS, Ex- BLT Welfare Co-Operative Society, Ex- NDFB Welfare Association, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, All-Assam Tribal Sangha, All- Bodo Primary Teachers’ Association, All Bodo Women’s Welfare Federation, Boro Bima Gouthum, Bodo Cine Artists’ Association, Bodo Department Teachers’ Association, Ex-Volunteer Force, Bodo People’s Coordination Committee, United Bodo People’s Organization, BTR Principal Council, and Dularai Boro Somaj, came together and discussed on the unity and alliance of BTR regional political parties UPPL and BPF and held the first meeting at Bodofa House, Baganshali, Kokrajhar, on July 13 and the second round meeting at Bodoland Guest House, Bendibari, Howly, on August 3. He said that the 16 Bodo organizations made concerted efforts to bring together both UPPL and BPF, the two strong regional political parties of BTR and wrote a letter to both the party presidents, Pramod Boro, CEM BTR, and Hagrama Mohilary, former chief, BTC, on August 5.

During the timeline set for August 12, UPPL President Pramod Boro and Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma discussed the move on August 10 with the 16 Bodo organizations and welcomed the initiative expressing their willingness to discuss with the BPF President Hagrama Mohilary. On the other hand, on behalf of the BPF, Rajani Borjouary, Publicity and Organizing Secretary, sent a letter on August 8, stating that the joint organizations expressed strong dissatisfaction over irresponsible and humiliating remarks from political parties towards the initiative of the 16 Bodo organizations and questioned why BPF President Hagrama Mohilary had repeatedly appealed the ABSU and Bodo organizations to take initiative for discussion on alliance and why he made a sudden u-turn and showed reluctance to join the discussion.

Boro said that after taking opinions from all stakeholders, the meeting resolved that the initiative and process for unity and alliance between the two BTR regional political parties, UPPL and BPF, would not move further for the time being as only the UPPL joined the discussion while the BPF did not come forward. However, the stakeholders resolved that if the situation compels they would always be ready to discuss after the BTC election, 2025 on the unity and alliance.

Also Read: Bodo organizations demand unification of BPF-UPPL regional parties

Also Watch: