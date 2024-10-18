‘Farmers seeking registration need not pay money to any official’: Assistant Director of Agriculture, Tinsukia, Rajit Dutta

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Rajit Dutta, the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Tinsukia on Thursday said that no official of the department can ask for money while registering the interested beneficiaries (farmers) of the district in regard to selling and procurement the agricultural produce in Tinsukia district. If something different occurs, the relevant authority may be notified right away, added the official.

Dutta was addressing the farmers of greater Tingrai and Raidang area during a programme held at Raidang Bangali Gaon amidst extensive paddy field to mark the celebration of Kati Bihu.

“Agriculture is the backbone of a country’s economy and as such the present government has laid extra emphasis to facilitate our farmers with all required support system and friendly and hassle-free mechanism to encourage the farmers and boost the productions process,” the Assistant Director of Agriculture said.

Kati Bihu with all traditional rituals was organised by the District Agriculture Office in association with the local villagers.

Dutta was also accompanied by host of district official of the department including Parag Jyoti Saikia the Sub Divisional Agriculture officer, Dandeswar Bharali, the Sr ADO, Udipan Rajkhowa the ADO, Meghna Saikia, the ADO and Bhabesh Gogoi, the former ADO, Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, two progressive farmers of Dehi Ram Gogoi and Jugo Moran of Tingrai area and several prominent social workers and active green fingers of the locality were also felicitated formally besides highlighting about various government schemes and benefits meant for the agriculturists offered by the government.

Boby Gogoi and Karabi Sonowal of Tingrai were also complimented by the district authority for their active and persistent efforts in officially co-ordinating with the local villagers and farmers over a period of time.

However, Parag Jyoti Saikia the Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Tinsukia citing personal example urged the house to utilize the land resources and engage themselves in agri-horti sector which adds to our pride. Unlike the soil in the south, we have our rich and fertile soil naturally,” said the official.

“If needed, we would ensure that our interested and progressive farmers visits other parts of the state to learn and inspire more upon the success story on farming,” assured Saikia. Presentation of Borgeet, Jhumur Song and lighting the earthen lamp amidst the extensive paddy field of Tingrai Pather, one of the regions largest stretch added feathers to the Kati Bihu celebration.

