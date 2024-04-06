Assam: Unique Rongali Bihu gift to a childless couple in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: As the eve of the Assamese mega festival Rongali Bihu has been gripped by fervour and spirit of joy and festivity amidst politically hot atmosphere due to upcoming elections, a couple received a unique ‘Rongali Bihu’ gift in the form of adoption of a five month old girl child. The girl child was under the proper care at ‘Aai’ -an orphanage home as well as the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) at Mangaldai. The child who was deprived of her parental care since birth is assured to get the warmth of parental love and care through adoption under a stipulated and transparent government procedures.

On the other hand, a married couple from Bengal who couldn’t become biological parents for last ten years of their conjugal life thus could enjoy their much desiring parenthood by the adoption process. The girl child was given to the adoptive parents for pre adoption foster care till the final adoption to be processed within the next two months. In a ceremonial handing over ceremony organised here at the SAA on Wednesday, Dr Ramesh Chandra Bhattacharjee, Joint Director of Health Services, Darrang handed over the child to the highly educated adoptive parents who are the residents of Jalpaiguri district of Bengal. In his address Dr Bhattacharjee congratulated the couple for coming forward for this noble cause of adopting a child under a legal procedure. The ceremony anchored by Mayukh Goswami, President of Crystal Vision was also attended by Lalita Devi Das, a local prominent social worker, senior journalist Bhargab Kr Das, all the four members of CWC, Darrang and members of Crystal Vision.

