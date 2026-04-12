Assam: United Public School Hojai wins Best Delegation at National Youth Parliament

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: United Public School of Hojai won the Best School Delegation Award in the National Youth Parliament Competition (NYPC) held on April 9 and 10, 2026, in New Delhi.

The four students of the school who brought laurels to Assam are Juina Binte Bahar (Morigaon), Nazif Hussain (Hojai), Faizan Ahmed (Hojai), and Mehdia (Hojai). They were guided by two teachers, Parsa Begum and Iftikar Alam.

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