Assam University Professor Gets Ministry Grant to Decolonise English Literary Studies

A professor from Assam University, Silchar, has secured a research grant from the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Division of the Ministry of Education for a project that aims to fundamentally shift how English literature is taught and studied in India.

Prof. Anindya Syam Choudhury, from the Department of English, will lead the two-year project — bringing ancient Indian philosophical traditions into a field long dominated by Western critical theory.

Also Read: Gauhati University Hosts 'Bodh-Sangam' Event on Indian Knowledge Systems and Viksit Bharat