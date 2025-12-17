Assam University, Silchar to Start Assamese Department with 7 Teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam University, Silchar (AUS) is all set to begin an Assamese Department in its main campus in Silchar with a faculty of 7 teachers and 2 non-teaching staff, as the University Grants Commission officially sent its endorsement to the Ministry of Education. Anju Moham Golhotra, Under Secretary of the UGC, in a letter to Jenifer Tirkey, Under Secretary of the Department of Higher Education of the Union Education ministry, conveyed that the proposal of Assam University had been examined by a Standing Expert Committee and agreed with the justifications submitted by the university for establishment of the Assamese Department at its main campus. Earlier, the Ministry of Education had forwarded the proposals of the Assam University on October 28 to the UGC and subsequently made an online presentation before the Expert Committee on November 3. Golhotra said that the Committee recommended that the department be begun with 7 teachers including 1 professor, 2 associate professors, and 4 assistant professors. Further, 2 non-teaching staff were also recommended.

Meanwhile, the Assam University Registrar, Pradosh Kiran Nath, while confirming the report said that they were waiting for an official order from the Ministry. "We have received a copy of the letter by the UGC Under Secretary and in our next Executive Council meeting on December 18 the matter will be discussed and accordingly we will inform that we are prepared to begin the Assamese Department as soon as possible."

