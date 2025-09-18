Assam Down Town University Suspends Five Students Over Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Guwahati: Assam Down Town University in Panikhaiti, has suspended five students following complaints of their alleged involvement in “unlawful activities,” linked to the alleged sexual assault of a girl from Tripura.

The suspension, effective from September 17, 2025, bars them from attending classes and participating in academic or non-academic activities under the university’s banner until further notice.

According to a university notification, disciplinary action will be initiated once the police submit a charge sheet in the case. An FIR has already been registered against the accused at the concerned police station.

The suspended students have been identified as:

• Rubyson Mayengbam, Diploma in Pharmacy

• Alex Wahengbam, Diploma in Pharmacy

• Tolendrajit Asem, B.Tech in Civil Engineering

• Haolem Khuman, B.Tech in CSE (Data Science and Artificial Intelligence)

• Oscar Nongthombam, B.Tech in Civil Engineering

University authorities said the move was necessary to maintain discipline and uphold institutional standards while the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a video of students confronting the accused on campus has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

Reacting to the incident, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said: “In a serious developing issue, a girl from Tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati. I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her. I appeal to everyone not to speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. Certain sections of the media must also act responsibly and avoid sensationalism or media trials. I will stand with the victim to ensure she gets justice.”

Police said investigations are in progress and further action will follow once evidence is verified.