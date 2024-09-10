Assam University VC Highlights Bharat’s Global Role at "Bharat’s Century: An International Relations Perspective" Conference at Tezpur University

Tezpur: “The international community is witnessing a pivotal moment where Bharat is no longer just a regional player, but a key architect of global norms and strategies,” this was stated by Assam University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant. He was chairing a session titled “Bharat’s Century: An International Relation’s Perspective” at Tezpur University (TU).

The University organized a two-day conference titled, “Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast from September 7 that brought together scholars, academicians, policymakers in one platform.

Dr. Chirayu Thakkar, main speaker of the session and a researcher of National University of Singapore highlighted India’s geopolitical rise and its increasing influence in areas such as technology, trade, and diplomacy.

While Prof. Pant discussed on the strategic initiatives like ‘Act East’, where Northeast has a major role to play, Dr. Thakkar spoke on Bharat’s growing presence on the global stage, and the country’s strategic partnerships with major world powers. The session was followed by a panel discussion titled, “Research for resurgent Bharat”. The panellist Aloy Buragohain, former research scholar at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, Rouhin Deb, Chief Economist, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Government of Assam and Dr. Sanjeev Ningomban, Center Head at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong discussed on how cutting-edge research can address the unique challenges faced by the nation. They advocated for a robust ecosystem of inquiry and application, where research-driven solutions can empower people and set a path toward self-reliance and global relevance.

Other noted speakers present on the occasion were Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, VC, Northeastern Hill University as chief guest, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh as guest of honour. Prof G. Singaiah, VC, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya also attended the conference.

Speaking on the valedictory session as chief guest, Prof. Shukla said that India and the Northeast region embody the true essence of unity in diversity, where countless cultures, languages, traditions, and beliefs coexist harmoniously. He further urged the youth to focus on development. The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to revolutionize the Indian education system by promoting reform-based education and we need to adapt to the rapidly changing world, the NEHU, VC further added.

