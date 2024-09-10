Assam: 56th Mahadev Sharma Memorial Day Celebrated in Tezpur

Tezpur: The 56th Mahadev Sharma Memorial Day, commemorating the renowned children’s author Parijatratna Mahadev Sharma, was observed at the Luitpar Mahila Samiti Bhawan, Bamparbatia, Tezpur. Bankim Sarma, president of the Ban Theatre, lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes in front of Mahadev Sharma portrait. The event was presided over by the branch vice president Chinu Pathak and conducted by branch secretary Satyadeb Sarma. After the members of the branch performed the opening song of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, the distinguished guest, Dulal Nath, secretary of the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha, delivered his address.

In his speech, he noted that Mahadev Sarma, Tezpur first journalist and the first Central Executive of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, authored 32 books for children. During his time, Mahadev Sarma established a press in Kolkata and published books while also serving as a teacher, freedom fighter, author, and politician. Nath emphasized that Sharma’s legacy has not been remembered as it should have been. Furthermore, he mentioned that apart from a Madhya English school in Puthimari, Bihaguri, and a single branch of the Xahitya Xabha in Tezpur, there are no institutions dedicated to preserving his memory. He expressed hope that, from the coming year, a district-level or central event of the Axom Xahitya Xabha would be held in Mahadev Sarma memory.

Following this, guest speaker and children’s author Dilip Kumar Baruah elaborated on Mahadev Sarma life and work. He mentioned that Mahadev Sarma was the first children’s author to be recognized and honoured by the Axom Xahitya Xabha. Mahadev Sarma, who served as president of the Mainaprijat for many consecutive years, was also an advisor to the Assam Publishing Board, President of the District Congress, and Chairman of the Assam Government’s Historical Records Committee. During the British rule, he expressed his deep love for the Assamese language by delivering a speech in Assamese in the Legislative Assembly.

Later, renowned lyricist and composer Bankim Sharma, president of the Tezpur Ban Theatre and grandson of Mahadev Sarma, spoke about three key qualities of Mahadev Sarma and discussed his literary works. Former president of the branch and distinguished academic Dwijendra Nath Sarma mentioned that the branch is preparing to publish Mahadev Sarma’s collected works, titled “Parijatratna Mahadev Sarma”, very soon.

During the programme, the Mainaprijat girls of Luitpar performed a group dance. Additionally, the branch honoured Namita Lahkar, Saranyam Dikshit Pujari, and Pankaj Pratim Bora, who recently won medals in yoga competitions in Sri Lanka, as well as Siddhanta Dev Sharma, Nikita Bora, and Sudarshana Saikia, who passed the Assam Public Service Commission exams, by presenting them with traditional phulam gamosa.

