Assam: Unrest in Jorshimuli after youth’s body found

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A shocking incident in Jorshimuli under Kamrup district has triggered widespread tension and unrest in the area. The recovery of a young man’s body has set off a chain of violent reactions among local residents, plunging the region into unrest.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Atikul Islam, son of Rohij Ali of Merghanda village under Goroimari police station. His body was discovered hidden beneath the bed of Abdul Hakim, a resident of Jorshimuli.

The discovery immediately sparked outrage among locals, who stormed Hakim’s residence, vandalized property, and set fire to the house. Villagers alleged that Hakim’s family had long been involved in drug-related activities, a suspicion that has now intensified following the incident. It has also come to light that the deceased youth was himself linked to drug abuse, further complicating the circumstances surrounding his death.

As the situation grew volatile, police teams from Jorshimuli, Goroimari, and Chaygaon rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case.

Atikul Islam leaves behind his parents, wife, and a young daughter. Meanwhile, tension continues to simmer in Jorshimuli, with fears that the situation may escalate again. Residents have demanded a fair and exemplary probe into the incident.

