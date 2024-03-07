Assam: Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal announced Dibrugarh Municipal Board as Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation

DIBRUGARH: The oldest civic body, the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) has been upgraded to Dibrugarh Municipal corporation on Wednesday. Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday announced the development in Dibrugarh in presence of workers and officials of the board.

Talking to media persons in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, Ashok Singhal said, “From today, the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) was dissolved and upgraded to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC). With immediate effect from today it was dissolved.”

“Within 3-4 days the notification will come out. DMB is one of the oldest civic body and we have upgraded it as Municipal Corporation and from now more development will happen in Dibrugarh,” Singhal said.

Singhal felicitated Dr Saikat Patra as the first Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation. The Dibrugarh Municipal Board is one of the oldest municipalities in North East India established in 1873.

