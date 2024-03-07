Nehru Yuva Kendra organized a seminar on women empowerment held in Dhubri

Bilasipara: Under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dhubri in collaboration with Raniganj HS School and Know and Grow Society, AED Foundation and Let’s Smile Together (NGO), a seminar on women empowerment was held on Wednesday in the premises of Raniganj HS School. Mohibul Hoque Choudhary, Head of the department, Political Science, Sapatgram College, Himanshu Kumar District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dhubri, Dhurba Nath, Principal Raniganj H S School, Kabaddi State Champion Motior Rahman attended the programme as a chief guests. The speakers while addressing the seminar laid emphasis on women empowerment, child marriage etc. Debate, dance, singing and speech competition were held in this connection, After the programme prizes were distributed among the winners.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire broke out in Biswanath district; Property worth over Rs 10 lakh gutted

Also Watch: