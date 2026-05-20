Assam: Valuable Goods Stolen from School in Tezpur; Office Vandalised

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A major theft was reported on Monday night at Panchmail Girls’ ME School in Tezpur. Thieves broke open three locks of the school’s office room and decamped with several valuable items, including an inverter, computer, sound system, and three large cooking utensils. The miscreants also vandalized a number of items inside the school premises, damaging valuable property, including the television set. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, following which the matter was immediately reported to the Borghat police.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Raid: Three Arrested in Dispur for Stolen Aluminium Frames, Copper Wires and Water Pumps