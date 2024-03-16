Assam: Various cells of BPF demand ouster of Prithviraj Narayan Dev from party

KOKRAJHAR: There has been a fiasco among the BPF wings over the row of Prithviraj Narayan Dev who claims himself to be from Mech race. Different wings of the BPF are upset over Dev’s insulting attack and immature remarks on seniormost BPF leaders who are standing against all difficulties for the interest of the party.

A day after Prithviraj Narayan Dev’s insulting remarks on former Deputy Chief of BTC and vice president of the BPF-Kampa Borgoyari, various cells of the BPF on Thursday gathered at the central BPF office in the heart of Kokrajhar town and strongly demanded ouster of Prithviraj failing of which they warned that there would be mass quitting from the BPF in the days ahead. Prithviraj has been constantly coming down against the vice president of BPF and former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari who is the top runner for the ticket of BPF in Kokrajhar ST seat. Prithviraj insulted Borgoyari which has angered the supporters, leaders and workers of BPF.

In a press meet held at the central BPF office, the president of the Minority Cell of BPF Sultan Alom said that the minority cell of BPF will not tolerate any insulting remarks of Prithviraj over former Deputy Chief of BTC and vice president of BPF Kampa Borgoyari as Dev has a history of instability who switches party when he sees no individual benefits. He also said Prithviraj left the BPF and joined UPPL for his personal interest and got kicked out of the UPPL for his lack of stability. “No one can predict that he will leave the BPF and join other party tomorrow for his personal interest,” he said adding that it was Prithviraj who filed PIL in the Gauhati High Court seeking action against illegal non tribal settlers in tribal lands who challenged that over 3.5 lakhs bighas of tribal lands in BTC had been under illegal occupation of non-tribal people and this is the same Prithviraj who is changing his tune for his benefit, said that there are only 30 percent of tribal voters in Kokrajhar ST seat while 70 percent are non-tribal voters.

Alom said Prithviraj insulted Kampa Borgoyari saying that he was a loser in small BTC constituency in the last council election and there is no hope of his victory in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with over 100 percent but Borgoyari could win election in Bangkok, Thailand. He also said Prithviraj claimed to spend 10 times more money than Kampa Borgoyari. He questioned Prithviraj’s source from where he gets huge amount of money.

The secretary of Rajbongshi Cell of the BPF Dipan Adhikary said Prithviraj Narayan had been working like the agent of other political parties and his activities are quite suspicious and there should be a proper investigation. He said Dev must stay away from making insulting comments on the senior most leader of the party and questioned from where he was getting huge amounts of money to fight elections. He warned that if Prithviraj is given a BPF ticket, then there would be mass quitting from the party in the days ahead.

