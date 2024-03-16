All Assam Students’ Union, 30 ethnic community organizations demonstrate ‘Satyagrah’ in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) continued massive stir in Lakhimpur district opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In this context, the Lakhimpur district unit of the leading students’ organization of the State, in association with the 30 ethnic community organizations, demonstrated ‘Satyagrah’ in North Lakhimpur town on Friday demanding the immediate repeal of the controversial Act, the rules of which were notified by the BJP-led government at the Centre by overlooking the extensive protest against it. As part of the Satyagrah, the organizations took out a protest rally from Swahid Bhawan, the district office of the Lakhimpur AASU covering the North Lakhimpur town. Led by Lakhimpur AASU president in-charge Khirod Duwarah and general secretary Swaraj Sankar Gogoi, more than 500 members of the protesting organizations joined the rally. Holding up the constant stand regarding the issue, the protesters reiterated the organizations’ disapproval to the Act and demanded the immediate repeal of the same. AASU central committee sports secretary Simanta Neog, executive member Krisnajyoti Hazarika, Lakhimpur district committee adviser Faridur Rahman, Asom Unnati Sabha vice-president Debojit Mazumder, Asom Sena central committee executive member Jitu Kalita, dignitaries of the ethnic community organizations, AASU subdivisional, regional units took part in the demonstration.

On the other hand, a section of public also burnt the copy of CAA-rules at Lakhimpur Girls’ HS School Chariali of North Lakhimpur town on Thursday. During the demonstration, the protesters displayed placards demanding the withdrawal of the Act. The members of the Lakhimpur district unit of the Trinamool Congress, led by president and secretary, burnt the CAA-rules at Bantow of North Lakhimpur town in front of the district office of the political party on the same day. The president and secretary of the political party made scathing attack on the Union Government for the implementation of Act by disregarding the public protest against it.

