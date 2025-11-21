Assam: Veterans’ mini rally and interaction programme held in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Zilla Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO), Darrang, organized a veterans’ mini rally and interaction programme at Sainik Bhawan, Mangaldai, on Thursday. Brig (rtd) Polash Choudhury, SM Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare (DSW), Government of Assam, took part in it as the chief guest in presence of hundreds of ex-servicemen, Veer Naaris, mediaperson Mayukh Goswami, prominent citizens, members of the NALSA Legal Clinic team, widows, and their dependents.

Addressing the gathering, mediaperson Bhargab Kumar Das of ‘The Sentinel’ paid rich tributes to the selfless sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel and highlighted that their unwavering commitment to the nation continued even after retirement, as they remained torchbearers in building a Viksit Bharat.

A free medical health check-up camp and CSD canteen facility were organized by 313 Field Regiment (Red Horns Division), providing essential services to veterans and their families. ZSWO staff rendered dedicated assistance on SPARSH/pension-related queries, ECHS matters, and data updation through personalized one-to-one interactions.

In his address, chief guest Brig Polash Choudhury interacted warmly and informally with the veterans. He apprised them of the new welfare initiatives launched by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare under the guidance of the Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria. Prominent among these are Rastriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Abhiyan, Sainik Tujhe Salam, Riste Sainik Se, and Rashtra Se Sambad, all aimed at upholding the respect, dignity, and welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

Brig Choudhury specially commended the unflinching dedication of the ZSWO Darrang team under the dynamic leadership of Col PN Giri (Retd). He also expressed deep gratitude to the District Administration and the Hatigarh-based Army units of Red Horns Division for their continued support and cooperation in furthering veteran welfare activities in the region.

