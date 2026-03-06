Assam: Veterans, Veer Naris attend Holi meet at Masimpur Military Station

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Station Commander at Masimpur Military Station hosted a warm interaction with 50 ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families from the southern Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, and Dima Hasao during Holi celebrations.

The gathering provided an open forum for veterans to share experiences, raise concerns, and offer suggestions. Key topics discussed included pensions, ECHS medical facilities, resettlement options, skill development, re-employment, and welfare schemes.

The Commander and staff listened attentively, addressed queries, and assured comprehensive support, emphasizing that veterans remain a core part of the extended Army family.

Serving officers personally thanked the veterans for their selfless service and sacrifices in defending the nation and confirmed that such meet-ups will continue regularly to maintain open communication and ensure prompt resolution of issues.

