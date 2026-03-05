Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College organizes workshop on eco-friendly Holi colours

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Eco Club of Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College, Charing, Sivasagar, organized a day-long workshop on the preparation of eco-friendly Holi colours on March 2. The event was held in association with the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council under its Environment Education Programme.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Bidyut Kumar Bhattacharyya, Headmaster of Gaurisagar High School. Earlier, Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty, Principal of SMD College, welcomed the guests and participants, while Devajyoti Hazarika, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Eco Club, anchored the programme.

Partha Protim Hondique from Barpeta participated as the resource person and provided training to participants on how to make natural and organic Holi colours using eco-friendly resources. A total of 53 participants, including members of various self-help groups (SHGs), school students, and SMD College students, attended the workshop. After producing the colours, the participants sold the various natural Holi colours to the attendees as well as to the college's teaching and non-teaching staff.

