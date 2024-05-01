Assam: Vibrant Mukoli Bihu Competition Kicks Off in Bishwanath

BISWANATH: In a stunning display of cultural vitality and traditional zest Bishwanath's Maghai Oja Bihutoli becomes the focal point of Bihu celebrations. The Mukoli Bihu competition begins with exceptional fanfare and splendour. Under the patronage of Central Bihu Sanmilan, this event pledges to highlight Assam's rich heritage and artistic skill.

At dawn an atmosphere imbued with expectation prevails. Apurba Kumar Das, President hoists the flag. This symbolizes the initiation of the festivities. Esteemed guests and notables from Bishwanath receive a warm welcome. Their presence adds to the grandiosity of the event.

Mukoli Bihu competition stands as a testament to the longstanding tradition of Assamese culture. Participation is garnered from premier Bihu troupes from across the state. The history of this cultural festival traces back over three and a half decades. Bishwanath has nourished this tradition. It fosters a spirit of unity and celebration.

Under the watchful gaze of distinguished artist Chitra Saikia the competition took place with great fervor. Several dignitaries graced the event. These include Lily Saikia and Pabhoi Hatishal. Bhuvan Bora of Bhir village, Minaram Saikia from Gadhagi village Loknath Koch of Kosgaon and Ganesh Das of Morolgaon were there.

With over a dozen Bihu teams vying for recognition the event was an exhibition of skill. The bihutoli, recognized as a center for nurturing talent and promoting unity echoed with the melodious strains of Assamese tradition. It teemed with vibrant colors.

Prominent personalities attended the event. Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur was one of them. These individuals lent their support to the performing teams. On this joyous occasion, the teams demonstrated their mastery of the timeless art of Bihu captivating audiences with their enchanting displays. Their performances were mesmerizing.

The Mukoli Bihu competition encapsulates the essence of Assamese culture. From the infectious beats of dhol to the melodious strains of pepa it immerses you in tradition. The performances pay homage to their roots with deeply rooted in jaat naam bihunam.