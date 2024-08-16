Mizoram: Major Laldingngheta Awarded Sena Medal for Heroism in Kashmir

AIZAWL: Major Laldingngheta, son of Vanlalhriata from Aizawl's Bungkawn Vengthar locality, has been awarded Sena Medal (Gallantry) for extraordinary bravery during critical counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir. Incident took place on October 21 2023. It has since become testament to Major Laldingngheta's indomitable spirit and dedication to safeguarding nation.

Operation commenced when Major Laldingngheta, leading his Combat Action Team received intelligence about four terrorists attempting to infiltrate Indian border by crossing Line of Control (LoC). Acting swiftly on information, team set up meticulously planned ambush to thwart infiltration attempt.

As the terrorists approached Major Laldingngheta and his team sprang into action. They launched a fierce gunfight. In initial exchange of fire, one of terrorists was neutralized by Major's team. However situation escalated rapidly. A grenade explosion injured Major Laldingngheta, causing severe damage to his right eye and chest. Despite excruciating pain and additional injuries sustained from gunshot wound to his right arm he continued to command his team with unwavering resolve.

The grenade explosion also inflicted severe head injury. But Major Laldingngheta refused to yield. Driven by unshakable sense of duty, he chased after remaining terrorists. They were retreating towards LoC. In remarkable act of courage he caught up with one of them. He successfully neutralized him, bringing number of terrorists neutralized in operation to two.

Following intense encounter Major Laldingngheta was quickly airlifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. There, he received emergency medical care. He was later transferred to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He underwent extensive treatment until his recovery.

The Sena Medal (Gallantry) is one of India's highest military honors awarded for acts of exceptional courage and bravery in face of enemy. Major Laldingngheta's actions during operation not only prevented terrorists from inflicting harm on nation. They also exemplified highest standards of military service.