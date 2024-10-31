Sonitpur District Holds Preparatory Meeting for Khel Maharan 2.0, Set to Begin Statewide on November 13

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A preparatory meeting of the District Level Committee for organizing the upcoming Khel Maharan 2.0 scheduled to start from November 13 across the state was held on Tuesday in the context of Sonitpur under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the District Level Committee of Khel Maharan 2.0 Ankur Bharali at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur.

Opening the meeting the District Commissioner stated the purpose of the meeting, the issues to be discussed and the strategies to be formulated for the successful organizing of the Khel Maharan 2.0 event in the district and opened the floor for discussion and suggestions. He directed the present stakeholders to take immediate necessary steps in terms of playground identification, local committee formations especially the LAC and GP level committees at the earliest and speeding up participant registrations to ensure the event’s success. The DC asked the present members to treat it is as an opportunity for promoting sports culture and adding to the state’s talent pool across various sporting disciplines. Additional District Commissioners, members of District Level Committee for Khel Maharan 2.0, District Sports Officer along with other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

After a successful first edition, the second edition has chess, swimming and cycling on traditional bicycles being added to the list of disciplines. Registrations which commenced on September 30 are going on and can be completed through the Khel Maharan app or by following the link https://dsywassam.com/khel.

