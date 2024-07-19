Assam Vigilance Cell Arrests Patowary Nurul Hoque Barbhuiyan for Accepting Bribe

SILCHAR: Sleuths from Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of the Assam police caught red-handed a Patowary or Lat Mandal while taking bribe. The Patowary, identified as Nurul Hoque Barbhuiyan was nabbed by the V&AC officials at the Settlement office on Thursday. A V&AC source said that they successfully trapped Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya after he accepted bribe in the office in connection with the payment of compensation against land acquired for construction of road.

