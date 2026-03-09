Assam: Village road in Kuruwabahi severely damaged by dumpers

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A few soil traders in Kuruwabahi under Bokakhat sub-division allegedly have, in recent days, caused severe damage to a rural road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), due to the frequent movement of dumpers.

According to local residents, this important and busy road passing through the greater Kuruwabahi area has been badly damaged in several places due to the uncontrolled daily movement of heavily loaded dumpers transporting soil. As a result, large portions of the road have sunk, and locals fear that the road may soon become completely unfit for vehicular movement.

The road starts from National Highway 37 at Kuruwabahi Tini Ali, passes through the greater Kuruwabahi area, and reconnects with NH-37 at Rajabari. Recently, dumpers have been transporting soil daily from Madhupur Pathar to several brick kilns in Numaligarh, which has significantly worsened the road condition.

Moreover, since the road is narrow, the constant movement of dumpers has increased the risk of accidents for pedestrians, school students, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Residents have also expressed concern that accidents may occur at any time as the dumpers pass through the crowded daily market at Kuruwabahi Tini Ali.

Additionally, dust and sand flying off the dumpers have polluted the surrounding environment. As a result, many local residents—especially children and the elderly—are reportedly suffering from respiratory problems.

It is worth mentioning that there are certain restrictions on the movement of heavily loaded vehicles on paved rural roads constructed under the PMGSY scheme. However, locals have alleged that the traders involved are ignoring these legal guidelines.

