Assam: Villagers decry neglected roads in Nalbari, seek immediate repair

A CORRESPONDENT

Nalbari: Residents of No. 1 Dhuhi village, located near the Nalbari-Kamrup district boundary, have expressed deep concern over the deplorable condition of roads in the area, alleging that years of neglect have left them struggling with severe transportation difficulties, particularly during the monsoon season.

The worst-affected stretch includes the road connecting Barkhala village under Upper Barbhag Dehar Kuchi Gaon Panchayat with No. 102 Dhuhi Baraliyapara Gaon Panchayat. According to local residents, almost all internal roads of No. 1 Dhuhi become muddy and waterlogged whenever it rains, making movement extremely difficult for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Villagers alleged that despite repeated appeals, elected representatives and political leaders rarely pay attention to their grievances except during election periods. The area, known for its communal harmony between Hindu and Muslim residents, continues to face basic infrastructure challenges.

No. 1 Dhuhi is home to a primary school and an Anganwadi centre, while many students travel daily to educational institutions, including P.B. Dhiradatta Higher Secondary School in Nalbari district. However, the poor condition of the roads has become a major obstacle for school-going children, especially during the rainy season.

Residents stated that even a brief spell of rain is enough to turn the roads into muddy tracks. The stretch passing in front of No. 1 Dhuhi Primary School and the local mosque has reportedly become almost impassable. Locals said that large portions of the road remain submerged in muddy water, creating hardships for daily commuters.

They further alleged that although repair works are carried out periodically under different panchayat administrations, the roads never become truly motorable and deteriorate again within a short period. Villagers claimed that temporary repairs have failed to provide any lasting solution.

The locality falls under the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency and is situated close to the native village of Member of Parliament and Assam BJP President, Dilip Saikia. Many students from the area study in the same primary school attended by the MP during his childhood.

Demanding immediate intervention, residents have appealed to the Rangia MLA, MP Dilip Saikia, other public representatives, and the Public Works Department (PWD) to undertake permanent repair and improvement of the roads to ensure safe and smooth transportation for the people of the area.

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