Assam: Villagers Demand Halt to Stone Mining Along Diyung Riverbed Over Environmental Concerns

Our Correspondent

HAFLONG: Residents and Gaon Burhas (village heads) of nine villages under the 21-Hadingma MAC Constituency in Dima Hasao district have urged the forest department to withdraw a proposed stone mining plan along the Diyung riverbed, citing environmental concerns and alleged procedural violations. In an objection memorandum dated October 5, 2026, submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), the villagers opposed the proposed extraction of stones from the stretch between the Diyung RCC bridge and Lodingbra downstream. The proposal was reportedly prepared under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and submitted for forest approval.

Representatives of Disru-Raji, Berelangdisa, Hojai, Jorai, Samparidisa, Nobdi Daulagupu, Gurbari, Disagutu and Boro Longren alleged that the project was initiated without mandatory public consultations, Gram Sabha consent or a Social Impact Assessment (SIA). They also alleged that the proposal was divided into separate blocks to bypass public hearings and environmental scrutiny.

The memorandum cited past stone extraction along the Harangajao, Mahur and Jatinga rivers, claiming that such activities had caused riverbank erosion, aquatic biodiversity loss, groundwater depletion and damage to agriculture and livelihoods.

Describing the Diyung as a vital source of drinking water, irrigation and fishing, the villagers warned that mining could threaten the livelihoods of thousands of tribal residents.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the mining plan, cancellation of related surveys and approval processes initiated without public consultation, and transparent disclosure of all project documents, surveys and maps. They also called for mandatory public hearings and the free, prior and informed consent of affected villages before any future action.

The signatories warned of democratic protests, complaints to statutory authorities and legal action if their demands were not met.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka Detained on Flight at Delhi Airport Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest