Assam: Villagers demand immediate construction of deplorable road in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The residents of Kadam Gajishala village under Lakhimpur district have expressed vehement resentment and strong reaction over the deplorable condition of the NH-15 and Gajishala village connecting road. It should be noted here that this road, covering only a two kilometres stretch, is the single road to connect with the village from NH-15. Located at just ten kilometers away from North Lakhimpur town, the road has been under dilapidated condition for years, which leads them to suffer a lot across the year.

On Friday, this made the villagers come out of their homes and then they initiated a unique protest programme to draw the attention of the government and the department concerned to the issue. In this connection, the resented villagers demonstrated a symbolic protest by ploughing upon the dilapidated, muddy road and planting paddy seedlings on it. There are several academic institutions located by the side of the road. While initiating the protest, the resented villagers demanded PWD and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka to initiate immediate steps for the construction and development of the deplorable road.

