Assam: Villagers irked at JJM scheme irregularities in Boko PHE Sub Division

Boko: Boko PHE Sub Division is allegedly involved in massive irregularities in the JJM schemes in Boko area. The department has installed water pipes, posts and taps anywhere, which should have been installed in every household for pure drinking water. Villagers are offended over the irregularities in JJM scheme at Boko. This kind of irregularity has come to light after some conscious people noticed that more than three to six water pipes, posts and taps were installed in the jungle areas in Turukpara village under Boko Revenue Circle. It is worth mentioning, according to the JJM Contractor, per set including pipe, post and tap in the JJM scheme is around three thousand rupees.

Surprisingly, the Turukpara Water Supply scheme is active right now and according to the Boko PHE official Pradip Kalita, the scheme is in running condition. “We handed over the scheme to the Boko Block Development office and the village committee after our department finished working on the JJM Scheme,” he said. Now, the conscious people of the Turukpara village alleged that the main water supply project situated in the village is in a pathetic condition. Upon investigation it was found that the filter and the water supply tank is full of algae and tree leaves. “The water is not pure or drinkable at all.”

The SDO of Boko PHE Mukut Barman did not reply when contacted. On the other hand, people of the area also alleged that a part of the Turukpara village never got the JJM scheme water from the beginning of the scheme. But they got supply water during the previous water supply scheme before the JJM. Villagers of that part informed the matter to the Boko PHE many times, but they never met the SDO as he hardly comes to office. Regarding this matter, Engineer of Boko PHE Pradip Kalita said that the village is along the National Highway 17 and recently the highway expansion work was started and some water pipes were cut off. “We have not yet counted how many households are not getting supply water.” That means the part of the village will get supply water after completion of the NH 17 expansion work. After speaking with Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi about the issue, he gave his word that he would investigate it properly and work with the Boko PHE to find a solution.

