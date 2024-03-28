Assam: Viral photo of suspended United People’s Party Liberal member draws flak

TANGLA: A viral photo of a former VCDC chairman and suspended United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) member sleeping in pile of currency notes has been doing rounds in social media which has triggered unwarranted controversy and drawn flak from opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports the person in the photo have been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, resident of Bhairaguri village under Harisinga PS of Udalguri district who was formerly chairman of Bhoiraguri Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and was associated with UPPL. However, the UPPL drawing disciplinary action have suspended him from the primary membership vide an order dated January 10, 2024 and simultaneously drawing charges of being involved in “immoral” and “unethical activities”. The Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council vide order dated February 10 ,2024 removed Basumatary from the post of chairman.

Meanwhile, UPPL party after drawing flak from opposition parties have immediately distanced itself from the controversy citing the suspension from primary membership of UPPL and removal of Basumatary from the post of chairmanship of VCDC.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, UPPL General Secretary, Raju Kumar Narzary on Wednesday asserted that the person in the photo Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL and as such urged media and public not to draw conclusions regarding the viral photo which have been maligning the image of UPPL. “The UPPL party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” he added.

Clarifying his position the person in storm of controversy, Benjamin Basumatary asserted that the photo was taken by his friends five years back while they were hosting a party and the photo have been deliberately circulated by vested circles to malign his image and gain “political mileage”. He also stated that he had borrowed an amount of three lakhs from his sister for some work which was spread over his body and he was clicked by his friends for fun.

Also Read: Assam: Section 144 CrPC clamped in Cachar

Also Watch: