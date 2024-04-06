Assam: Voter orientation programme held in Cachar

SILCHAR: A voter orientation meeting in connection with the upcoming parliamentary election was held at the Silchar municipal conference hall under the initiative of Cachar district administration SVEEP cell here on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Norsing Bey in presence of officials of 15 development blocks and 3 municipalities of the district. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between chief electoral officer of Assam, Assam State rural livelihood mission (ASRLM) and Assam State urban livelihood mission (ASULM)in Guwahati on March 3 where CEO, Assam and ASRLM have desired to collaborate and work together for undertaking activities that would contribute significantly in Systemic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign in Assam, thus enhancing voters participation and ethical voting across the state.

All initiatives mentioned in the MoU will be apolitical maintaining ECI’s guidelines in letter and spirit. No stakeholder involved in the MoU will have any political affiliation and will not be associated with any political party and candidate during the period of association with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. The key objective of this partnership is to make a big way to enhance voter participation and ethical voting in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Elections. While addressing the meeting, Dr. Arunabh Bhattacharya appealed to the officials present that the voting process is one’s fundamental right. He said that a strong and robust democracy is established through the exercise of these fundamental rights which plays an important role in running the country. Dr Bhattacharjee also underscored the importance of fundamental rights of the voters by participating in the great festival of democracy and said that voting is the manifestation of the democratic spirit of the voters through the application and he urged all the voters to participate in the voting.

“The real aim is to increase voter turnout in areas where the voter turnout is low,” mentioned Dr Arunabha Bhattacharjee. Vigorous publicity campaign is continuing through the SVEEP cell of the district administration. Taking part in the discussion , Biplab Kumar Nath said that this great national duty should be fulfilled by exercising the voting rights of every citizen who got the right to vote in the 15 development blocks of the district through self help groups. Earlier, on behalf of district SVEEP cell, Dr. Arunabha Bhattacharya presented a power point presentation. Biplab Kumar Nath, Project Director, ASRLM CACHAR, Mustafa Ahmed Lashkar Project Manager ASULM and other dignitaries were also present in the orientation programme.

