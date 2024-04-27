Assam: Voting peaceful in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency

Nagaon: The voting in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency was conducted peacefully except a few irregularities on Friday. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the young generation voters in the constituency. Even the elderly over the age of ninety came out to assert their democratic rights. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken measures for people with disabilities to vote in the constituency. The majority of people with disabilities in the constituency exercised their right to vote as Anganwadi workers and assistants were deployed in the constituency and vehicles were arranged at several polling stations with the aim of ensuring 100 per cent voting. The overwhelming enthusiasm of the people to exercise their right to vote is naturally considered a positive aspect for the democratic process. There were hundreds of voters, both male and female, queuing at polling stations in religious minority areas of the district since 7 am.

The voter turnout in Nagaon district was 71.14 per cent till 5 pm. There is still a huge crowd of voters in many polling stations and the voting rate in the district is likely to increase more.

The voter turnout in the 55th Dhing Assembly constituency was 72.3 per cent till 5 pm today while 71.6 per cent in Rupahihat assembly constituency, 71.4 per cent in Samaguri assembly constituency, 70.1 per cent in Nagaon-Batadroba assembly constituency and 71.2 per cent in Raha (SC) constituency.

The BJP candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Borah exercised his franchise at Uriagaon ME School polling station and the Indian National Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi cast his vote at Morikolong Higher Secondary School polling station while AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam cast his vote at the polling station of Poramaibheti LP School.

