Assam: Water Flowing Down From West Garo Hills Trigger Flooding

HATSINGIMARI: The water flowing down from the West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya has triggered flooding in multiple locations of the South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam. Overflowing water has also interrupted road communications in multiple locations of the district.

Multiple localities of the South Salmara Mankachar including Kharuabandha, Mainabandha, Bangtimara, Manummapara, Pesarkandi, Paglartal, Raghupara, Hatsingimari and several others have been inundated by water. This flood situation in the district has been triggered by water flowing down from the West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya. Recently incessant rains across Northeast India have triggered flood-like situations in multiple locations. The state of Meghalaya is no exception and various locations including the West Garo Hills have received heavy rains and this rainwater has inundated parts of the South Salmara Mankachar district.

A large number of fisheries of the South Salmara Mankachar district have also overflowed because of the huge amount of water flowing down from the neighbouring state. This has resulted in massive losses to the businessmen working in the fishery sector as the fish have been lost to the flood water. Not just fish, but other domestic animals including poultry, cattle and goats are also suffering because of the flooding. While some animals have been washed away by the flowing water, others are suffering from the lack of ample amounts of feed as their feeding grounds have been inundated.

Homes and roads are also being damaged by the flowing water in the district. Local residents are forced to take shelter on higher grounds in some localities, while damaged roads have interrupted communications and supply of necessary supplies to some others. Unplanned construction and the lack of ample drainage facilities have been said to be a main cause of the damage in the district. Locals mentioned that the construction of proper drainage systems could have reduced the extent of damages.