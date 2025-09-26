Assam: Water quality tests made mandatory for eateries in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar district administration directed all hotels, restaurants, and eateries to mandatorily conduct monthly water quality tests.

As per the directive, every establishment providing drinking water to guests and the public would now be required to get their water samples tested for essential physical, chemical, and microbiological parameters in line with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms. The tests must be carried out through the Public Health Engineering Department or other laboratories recognized by it. The administration further stipulated that reports of these tests be submitted to the designated authority including the District Health Officer, Silchar Municipal Corporation, or the concerned licensing body by the 10th of every subsequent month.

The Cachar PHED has been tasked with facilitating timely testing services and maintaining a centralized database of all reports.

Officials said this measure would not only help detect potential contaminants but also ensure a transparent record of compliance across commercial establishments.

Non-compliance would attract legal action under the Public Health Act, the Food Safety and Standards Act, and other applicable laws.

