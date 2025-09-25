Yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore seized in Cachar; two arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In another successful raid, Cachar police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore. SSP Numal Mahatta said that based on credible intelligence, Cachar police launched a special operation late on Tuesday evening against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Dholakhal in Dholai and intercepted one pick-up vehicle. Police apprehended two persons, Samuel Lhungdim (27 years) and Andy Kuki (27 years), both residents of Churachandpur, Manipur.

Police recovered 30 black polythene-wrapped packets containing 3,00,000 suspected Yaba tablets from specially-made secret chambers in the body of the vehicle. Mahatta said that during preliminary investigation, it came to light that the illegal substance had been transported from Churachandpur.

