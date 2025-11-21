Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika attends Poi Pee Mau Tai festival

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the Poi Pee Mau Tai festival at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh as the chief guest. The three-day festival, symbolising the Tai Khamti New Year, is one of the most cherished cultural events of the Tai Khamti community.

Organized by the Tai Khamti Development Society, the celebration is being held at the Poi Pee Mau Ground in Namsai amid vibrant traditional displays and community participation. The festival brings together cultural troupes, local leaders, and visitors from different parts of the region, reflecting the rich artistic and spiritual heritage of the Tai Khamti people. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the main organizer of the event, attended the ceremony along with Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul, Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, and Assam’s Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia. Joining hands with the community, they promoted the shared values of indigenous unity and cross-border cultural exchange.

In his address, Minister Hazarika applauded the Tai Khamti community for maintaining their unique cultural traditions while adapting to changing times. “Festivals like Poi Pee Mau Tai remind us of our shared heritage and the importance of cultural continuity. The vibrant Tai Khamti community embodies the spirit of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood that defines the Northeast,” Hazarika said. He further emphasised the need for closer cultural and developmental cooperation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. “Our people belong to different states but share the same roots and emotions. Such occasions foster mutual respect and strengthen regional harmony,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised the Tai Khamti Development Society for its efforts in preserving and promoting indigenous traditions. “Poi Pee Mau Tai is a beautiful reminder of harmony between man, nature, and tradition. It is not just a New Year celebration, but a reflection of our way of life that values compassion, purity, and balance with nature,” Mein said. The grand opening featured colourful traditional performances, including the Khamti dance and Peacock dance, along with sacred rituals and water-sprinkling ceremonies marking the new year. Visitors enjoyed Tai Khamti delicacies and admired local handicrafts and textiles on display.

