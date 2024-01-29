Manipur: Manipur CM Urges Unity Amid Difficult Phase, Calls for Identification of Real Enemies

MANIPUR: Addressing the challenges faced by the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for unity among the people to identify and confront real enemies at the flag-off ceremony of the Imphalring Road project. Singh emphasized that Manipur is now dealing with difficult aspects and stressed the historical importance of the state for over 2,000 years.

During his speech, Singh recalled the ethnic conflict of 1992-1993, which resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 lives. He expressed determination not to let divisive forces succeed, noting the deployment of over 3,000 state forces in peripheral areas. Urging citizens to maintain peace in the Imphal Valley, Singh appealed for collective responsibility in protecting Manipur, declaring, "No more rallies. Let's identify and face the real enemies of the state."

Highlighting the progress made by the state in the last six years, Singh acknowledged the improved relationship between the police and the public. But he dealt sharply with the menace in Manipur, citing issues like drug trafficking, deforestation, poppy cultivation and influx of illegal immigrants, Singh emphasized the need to forgive and forget to emphasize the protection of the land and encouraged unity.

Singh also provided insights into the Imphal Ring Road Project, a Rs 1,700 crore initiative prompted by the rising population and traffic congestion in the capital. The 51.23 km project, scheduled for completion by December 2026, received a boost in 2020 with the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is being funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Singh also highlighted a parallel development, the construction of a 300-acre water bodies at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district, at a cost of Rs 650 crore These schemes include the establishment of resorts aimed at developing the area all services and prosperity have improved.

As Manipur faces multi-pronged challenges, the Chief Minister’s call for unity and vigilance underscores the importance of collective action to safeguard the country’s history, culture and future.