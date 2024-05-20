Assam: Weaving skills of Divyang girl of Baksa defy all obstacles

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: It’s a common belief that people’s mental barriers pose the greatest challenges to them in life. This specially-abled girl from Assam proves that nothing is impossible and is winning hearts with her impressive weaving skills. Despite facing obstacles from an early age, she has become a beacon of inspiration for many.

As per reports, her name is Karabi Das, a resident of Baska district. She is the daughter of Madan Das and Shakuntala Das. Unable to speak since her birth, Karabi discovered her voice through her remarkable talent for weaving. Her intricate designs and dedication to her craft have not only brought her personal fulfilment but also provided a crucial source of income for her family. Karabi hails from a very poor family, and her parents work as daily wage labourers. Despite their financial struggles, Karabi’s parents have always been supportive of her passion for weaving.

Shakuntala Das mother of Karabi said, “My daughter can’t speak from birth. But she studied up to class 9. She is very interested in knitting work and wants a sewing machine, but we are unable to provide her with one. We received assistance from the Orunodoi scheme.”

“I request Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide some assistance to buy a machine for our daughter,” she added.

