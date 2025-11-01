Assam weeps along with skies as ‘Roi Roi Binale’ touches hearts

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: On a day filled with emotion, music, and memories, as Zubeen Garg's final film 'Roi Roi Binale' released across Assam, the skies too seemed to weep. Rain fell over many parts of the state, turning what was meant to be a celebration into a deeply emotional tribute.

As audiences stepped out of theatres, many were seen wiping away tears. The songs, visuals, and voice of Zubeen Garg touched hearts in a way only he could. And just as fans cried, nature too joined them with rain gently falling as if the heavens themselves were mourning the legend who sang for the rivers, the trees, and the rain itself.

In Pathsala, where the emotional connection with Zubeen Garg runs deep, people gathered outside cinemas, some holding umbrellas, others simply standing under the rain, calling it 'the tears of nature.'

A youth coming out of Sarma Talkies shared, "Zubeen lives in every drop of rain. Nature cried with us today."

As 'Roi Roi Binale' played across theatres, one truth echoed across Assam - Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but his spirit continues to sing through nature, through the people, and through every raindrop that fell today.

Also Read: Not Ours, It's Assam’s: Director Rajesh Bhuyan Dedicates 'Roi Roi Binale' to Assam and Zubeen Garg