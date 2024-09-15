Assam: Wife Confesses to Murder of Chabua Man; Arrested Along with Two Accomplices in Shocking Turn of Events

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking turn of events in the sensational murder case of Madhurjya Boruah, a water resources department employee from Chabua, his wife Prahelika Boruah was arrested by the police on Saturday after confessing to her involvement in the brutal killing.

The police have also apprehended two accomplices, Mayunta Gogoi and Bhaskar Saikia, in connection with the crime. The murder occurred on the night of September 10, when Madhurjya was attacked in his residence at Jerai Gaon in Chabua.

Initially, Prahelika had misled the police by claiming that a group of four men had entered their residence at around 1.30am, locked her and their seven-year-old child in a room, and killed her husband in the dining hall.

However, discrepancies in her statement prompted police to investigate further. Sources revealed that Prahelika allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Mayunta Gogoi. Police suspected that the couple, along with one Bhaskar Saikia, a friend of Mayunta conspired to murder Madhurjya as part of their plan.

Following a rigorous overnight interrogation at the Chabua Police Station, Prahelika reportedly confessed to the crime, leading to the arrests of the trio.

“The accused Prahelika Boruah has confessed to killing her husband. She has been arrested along with two of her accomplices,” Dibrugarh Additional SP (Crime) Sizal Agarwal said.

On Saturday, hundreds of local women gathered outside the Chabua Police Station, demanding justice and the death penalty for the accused.

