DIBRUGARH: A female Home Guard was removed from her post after she publicly kissed and hugged Zuben Garg in a Bihu programme in Chabua recently. Dibrugarh police removed the female Home Guard after her video had gone viral in social media. The incident has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities, leading to the removal of the female Home Guard, who was stationed under Chabua police station.

