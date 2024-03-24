Training on enhancing productivity and profit in farm production organized in Dibrugarh district

Dibrugarh: A day-long farmers’ training programme was organized at Kalyanpur village of Tingkhong block of Dibrugarh district by the Kordoibam at Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Dibrugarh on the topic, “Enhancing Productivity and Profit in Farm Production”. The programme was duly supported by the Assam Agricultural University Jorhat, Assam and ATARI Guwahati Office of ICAR New Delhi and guided by senior scientist and head of the Kendra, Dr.Diganta Sharmah.

Delivering the keynote lecture the course director of the programme Dr Hemchandra Saikia explained vividly among the participant farmers and farm women about various critical ways and means of enhancing the productivity in agricultural and allied field of activities within the permissible limit of resources constraints of our farmers. Dr. Saikia emphasized on optimum use of farm resources and essential inputs in right time and place with the adoption of suitable improved method of cultivation or production in all the activities of farm production. He also urged farmers to build a very fruitful relationship with all the departments like agriculture, fishery, veterinary, industry and banking institutions to avail all the available existing facilities of their schemes or plans like input delivery, farm machinery purchase, irrigation facilities including solar type, facility of Kisan Credit Card, MSP, etc. Dr. Saikia informed that for all sort of possible technical guidance farmers can contact the scientist of KVK to address their problems and this is free of cost. Another resource person Shramistha Borgohain, an expert in horticulture briefed about several important interventions of horticultural activities which can enhance the productivity and profit of farming community. Altogether 35 participants’ farmers and farm women from several villages of Tingkhong development block participated in the training programme.

